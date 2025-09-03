Mitchell Starc wraps up T20I spell to focus on Test and ODI cricket for final leg of career

Mitchell Starc has decided to call time on his T20I career in order to prioritise Test and ODI cricket in the final leg of his career.

The fast bowler played 65 T20Is and was part of the Australian side which won the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. The 35-year-old, who has not played the format since the last T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies, retired six months before the next edition in India and Sri Lanka.

Starc finishes as Australia’s second-highest wicket taker in the format, behind only Adam Zampa. Having made his debut in 2012 against Pakistan, he claimed 79 wickets at an economy of 7.74. He featured in five of the six T20 World Cups played since, missing only the 2016 edition with an injury.

“Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” Starc said in a statement. “I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

“Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns. It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament.”

Australia face a hectic run in Test cricket from mid-2026, including a home series against Bangladesh, a tour of South Africa, a four-match series against New Zealand, five Tests away in India in January 2027, the one-off 150th anniversary match against England at the MCG and then an away Ashes in mid-2027.

The ODI World Cup, to be staged in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will be held in October and November 2027 with Australia the defending champions.