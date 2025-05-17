MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
KKR out of IPL as rain washes out must-win match against RCB, ending playoff hopes

Kohli and co. will face the already-ousted Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 23 followed by the away game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27

PTI Published 17.05.25, 10:48 PM
A ground official stands under umbrellas as it rains before the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved a step closer to the IPL playoffs, while defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders were knocked out of the race as incessant rain washed out their match here on Saturday, forcing the teams to settle for a point apiece.

Rain of varying intensity that started around 6 pm never relented as even the toss could not take place, and the officials eventually called off the game at 10.24 pm.

The Royal Challengers now have 17 points from 12 matches, and a win from their remaining two games will be enough for them to seal a berth in the playoffs.

Currently, they are the table-toppers ahead of Gujarat Titans (16 points).

The RCB will face the already-ousted Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 23 followed by the away game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

However, the Knight Riders' stuttering campaign in this IPL season came to an end with this washout.

KKR now have 11 points from 13 matches and it is impossible for them to enter the knockouts even if they win their final league game against Hyderabad to increase their tally to 15 points.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

