Kolkata Knight Riders foreign contingent fly back home, BCCI suspends IPL match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday decided to suspend the IPL “with immediate effect for one week” in the wake of escalating cross-border

tension between India an Pakistan, but it’s uncertain if the tournament could resume this month.

It is understood that the decision was taken by the BCCI brass following a virtual meeting on Friday morning, which also involved IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. Government authorities were also consulted before the call was taken to suspend the matches. The franchises were informed of the decision around noon, much before the Board finally issued a media release.

With most of the overseas players, support staff and TV broadcast crew opting to return home, it is unlikely that the BCCI can restart the tournament soon. Panic gripped the franchises following news of several airports being shut along the border with foreigners trying to book the first available flight out of the country. Some of the

players have their families with them and that has added to the chaos.

Sources told The Telegraph that all foreign and Indian players and support staff of the Kolkata Knight Riders are on their way home from Hyderabad itself and the franchise has made appropriate plans for their safe return.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Umran Malik, who was part of the KKR contingent, is, however, stuck in Hyderabad.

“We don’t have a say in this aspect. The players are keen to go back home because of the uncertain situation. Their security is of utmost importance to us. Once the government and the BCCI decide on the date of the resumption, we will think about how they can rejoin the team,” a franchise official said.

The IPL teams are scattered across the country. While Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings reached Delhi late on Friday evening, Mumbai Indians were in Ahmedabad and returned to Mumbai. The Gujarat Titans players were in Delhi and the RCB contingent in Lucknow.

Most players and support staff decided to disperse from where they were currently stationed instead of returning to their home base.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country. The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its

decisions in the best interest of the nation.”

A total of 58 matches have been played in this edition so far, including the abandoned game in Dharamsala on Thursday. The IPL hasn’t yet clarified the fate of the Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals match, which had to be stopped midway and the stadium evacuated.

There are 12 games left to play in the group stage, followed by the four playoffs.

This is the third time that the tournament has faced a postponement in its 18-year history, the previous two being during the Covid-19 pandemic.