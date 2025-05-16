Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram among eight to exit IPL early for WTC final preparation

Eight South African players, who are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final squad, will return home by May 27. As a result, they will miss the IPL

2025 playoffs.

The eight players — Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Aiden Markram (LSG), Ma­rco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Lungi Ngidi (RCB), Wia­an Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Ryan Rickelton and Co­rbin Bosch (both Mumbai Indians) — will leave for the UK with South Africa’s squad for the WTC final on May 30, to prepare for a warm-up game against Zimbabwe from June 3 at Arundel.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had extensive negotiations with the BCCI about the

players staying till the June 3 final. However, considering the importance of the occasion the BCCI relented to the CSA’s request.

The WTC final against Australia will be played at Lord’s from June 11.

South African players, not part of the WTC final, will remain till the final. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be the worst affected.