Bumrah’s recovery process on track, eyes return before India's first Test against England

Team India, who are doing well in the ongoing Champions Trophy, have more reasons to be happy as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery process too is on track.

Bumrah, laid low by a back injury since the Sydney Test against Australia in January, has resumed light training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Bumrah has resumed bowling, though he’s doing so with a shortened run-up and not in full intensity.

India would want their lead quick to be at his fittest and sharpest by the time the first Test against England begins on June 20 at Leeds. The England tour is India’s next big assignment following this Champions Trophy, where they are already through to the semi-finals.

But before the England tour is the IPL which begins on March 22. Bumrah’s IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI), get their campaign underway on March 23 against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. So, will Bumrah be available from MI’s game No. 1?

“He has started bowling since the last two-three days, but he won’t be rushed. It will take a little bit of time to bowl full throttle.

“So, at this stage, it’s tough to say if he’ll be able to play right from the first match (in the IPL),” one Board source told The Telegraph.

“There has been a swelling in his back, and T20 cricket is high-intensity stuff all the time. Besides, there won’t be enough gap between the first Test against England and the day the IPL ends (May 25). The England tour is of course more important.

“If he makes his comeback a bit late into the IPL, say some time in April, that gives him more time to return at his fittest.”