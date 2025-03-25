MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 March 2025

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 97 powers Punjab Kings to 243/5 against Gujarat Titans

At the top, young Priyansh Arya scored 47 off 23 balls with seven fours and two sixes while Shashank Singh hit a 44 not out off 16 balls

PTI Published 25.03.25, 09:25 PM
Shreyas Iyer in action

Shreyas Iyer in action Reuters

Skipper Shreyas Iyer went on a six-hitting spree to make 97 not out and help Punjab Kings post 243 for five against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League contest here on Tuesday.

Iyer led from the front with a stunning 42-ball 97 not out which featured nine sixes and five fours, helping Punjab Kings inch closer to 250-run mark even though a few others disappointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the top, young Priyansh Arya scored 47 off 23 balls with seven fours and two sixes while Shashank Singh hit a 44 not out off 16 balls down the order with six fours and two sixes.

For the Titans, R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, returning 4-0-30-3.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 243 for 5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 47, Shreyas Iyer 97 not out, Shashank Singh 44 not out; R Sai Kishore 3/30).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Trump has a ‘very good chance of making China great again’, and what India should do

What does Donald Trump want? What should India do in the changing world order? How to solve a problem like Pakistan? Kapil Sibal discusses with former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, former national security advisor Shivshankar Menon and policy analyst C. Raja Mohan
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Stand-up comedy platforms which promote hate speech or create tension should be banned

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT