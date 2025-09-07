MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ICC clears South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen's bowling action

Subrayen was reported during the match in Cairns on August 19 following which he underwent an independent bowling assessment

PTI Published 07.09.25, 04:28 PM
Prenelan Subrayen

Prenelan Subrayen icc-cricket.com

South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for illegal bowling action in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia last month, has been cleared by the ICC on Sunday.

Subrayen was reported during the match in Cairns on August 19 following which he underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on August 26.

It was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Also Read

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the bowling action of South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been found to be legal, and the player can continue bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a media release.

The off-spinner has thus far featured in two international outings for the Proteas, both of which came this year -- a Test match in Zimbabwe and an ODI in Australia, claiming five wickets from these games.

Earlier, after the ODI in Cairns, the match officials' report had cited concerns about the legality of the 31-year-old's bowling action.

During South Africa's tour of Australia, the visitors lost the T20I series 1-2 but won the subsequent ODI rubber, with Subrayen picking up a wicket in the first game.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

