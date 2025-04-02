Good news for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah likely to be back in action in clash with RCB

There is good news for Mumbai Indians a day after they recorded their first win in IPL 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been struggling with his back since the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, is nearing full fitness. The fast bowler is undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and could get the all-clear soon.

He is expected to be back for Mumbai Indians’ match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede next Monday.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene had recently said he was tracking Bumrah’s progress closely. However, he did not wish to provide a fixed timeline on Bumrah’s return to cricket.

Sources told The Telegraph that Bumrah has been bowling at full tilt for almost a week without any complaints raising hopes of a quick comeback. If he misses the RCB match, he is sure to be available for their clash against Delhi Capitals at the Kotla on April 13.

The BCCI’s medical team will work in tandem with the Mumbai Indians’ physio to keep a tab on Bumrah’s condition once he joins the side. They are unwilling to take any risk with the premier fast bowler considering that India’s Test tour of England begins in June.

“Bumrah is in the final stages of his recovery and is in a position to bowl four overs. If he feels comfortable while bowling and doesn’t experience any pain or discomfort in the next few days, he could be cleared to participate in the IPL,” a source told The Telegraph.

In his absence, Mumbai Indians recorded a convincing eight-wicket victory, courtesy left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar’s 4/24 against Kolkata Knight Riders. His victims for the night included Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell — two of whom were clean-bowled after being beaten by sheer pace.

Hailing from Jhanjeri, a village in the Mohali district of Punjab, Ashwani is from a humble family and had to go through a lot of struggle before finally making it to the Mumbai Indians squad at the auction this season.

Before his IPL debut, he had played just four senior T20 matches, along with two Ranji Trophy and four List A games. The credit should go to the Mumbai Indians’ scouts, who have a well-earned reputation for identifying top talent.

Ashwani has trained un­der coach Vajinder Singh at the Launching Pad Academy in Sector 97, Chandigarh.

“Very talented and hardworking ladka,” the Knight Riders’ Ramandeep Singh said about his state mate.