Focus on Mumbai Indians, not on Eden pitch: KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit

All the talk over the Eden surface began when, following the Knight Riders’ loss to RCB in the opener, captain Ajinkya Rahane — though not at all in a complaining tone — had said that it would be good for his spinners if the wicket was spin-friendly

Our Bureau Published 31.03.25, 08:32 AM
Representational image File picture

The Kolkata Knight Riders would not mind more "home advantage" — read spin-friendly pitch at Eden Gardens — but their focus at the moment is not on that.

The Knights’ next home game is on Thursday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But Knights’ head coach Chandrakant Pandit categorically mentioned that the team is concentrating on Monday’s clash against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, and not on the Eden surface. “Whatever surface is provided to us, we always play on that. As for the control (of the surface), of course, that will be under the curator. At this moment, though, our focus is on the next game, which is tomorrow (Monday). So, we are not thinking of what has to be done or what is in whose control," Pandit said.

“Also, the franchises being in control of the ground doesn’t mean they are in control of preparing the wickets also... But yes, who doesn’t want home advantage?”

