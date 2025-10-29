Fire meets fire as rivals take guard: India & Australia promise fireworks in T20Is

India and Australia have been redefining the dynamics of T20 batting with a fearless approach.

In many ways, the five-match T20I series, which begins in Canberra on Wednesday, will serve as a sneak peek into where the two teams stand ahead of the World Cup in February-March next year. The conditions will be different, but the approach and strategy of the teams are expected to largely remain the same.

India have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, twice coming within touching distance of the 300-run mark last year. The explosive approach of the likes of

Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, among others, has reaffirmed the belief that there is no space for anchors in this format.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has already told the players to dispel their fears of failure. That has added a dash of free-flowing approach to their aggressive and unrelenting intent, no matter whatever the circumstances.

A lot of focus will be on Surya, who has struggled with the bat in recent times.

The T20I captain has not scored a half-century in his last 14 innings and has averaged 10.50 and struck at just 100.80 in that time.

The bouncy conditions will aid his style of batting. He is considered to be a key figure in India’s defence of their World Cup title. Runs in Australia will help him ease some of the pressure that has been building on him since losing his position as the top-ranked batter in this format.

Abhishek’s form will once again determine India’s start, especially after his carefree approach in the Asia Cup achieved a lot of success.

Statistically, India have been consistent, losing just three matches since winning the World Cup in 2024. Jasprit Bumrah’s return after being rested for the ODI series will boost India’s chances since he will love bowling in these conditions, given his exploits with the red ball last year.

Australia too have followed a similar mindset. They have lost just two of their last 20 T20Is on the back of some electric batting led by Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David and Mitchell Owen. They will be without Green, who is preparing for the Ashes.

“There has been a shift,” coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday in Canberra. “When we set out on this journey, we’d failed in a couple of World Cups previously, so we wanted to shift and stretch the boundaries on what we thought we could do.

“So yeah, we have been more aggressive, we’ve played people in different positions. Tim David has batted a little bit higher than previously.

“Our admission was that we haven’t been successful in a couple of campaigns. We’ve got to change things up. We’ve got to stretch ourselves,” the Australian coach said.

“Is it the style that can win a World Cup? We believe so. Will we have to pivot and nuance it slightly, depending on whether we’re in Colombo or Delhi or Calcutta? There’s no doubt about that.”

The prevailing cold conditions will favour the home team. Manuka Oval has been a low-scoring ground in T20 cricket, with spin playing an important role. That is sure to trigger hope in the Indian ranks.