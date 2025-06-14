England report card key to Jaiswal's fortunes: Opener needs to be more consistent

Days before the national selection committee formally got together in Mumbai to decide on the India squad for the England tour, it was decided that KL Rahul would partner Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal had been the highest run-getter in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India’s last Test engagement, but has lacked consistency on this tour. He hasn’t been among runs in the two tour matches and has reportedly failed to evoke confidence among the coaching group.

Not without reason did head coach Gautam Gambhir spend a lot of time with the lefthanded opener during the Test team’s first training session in Beckenham, Kent.

Jaiswal made a stellar start to his Test career, scoring 1798 runs in 19 matches since his debut in 2023. It comprised four centuries and 10 fifties at an average of 52.88. His best performance came during the last series against England at home in 2024, where he smashed 712 runs in nine innings, with two tons and three half-centuries.

How he fares in England could have a huge bearing on how India’s batting prospers in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. This will be Jaiswal’s first stint in England and adjusting to the seam and swing movement will be important.

To get acclimatised to the conditions was one of the main reasons behind deciding to send Jaiswal to England with the India A squad. He hardly looked convincing in the two tour matches against England Lions with scores of 24, 64, 17 and 5. He will get another opportunity to get into his groove during the ongoing intra-squad game.

Jaiswal had a hard time during the 2023-24 Test series in South Africa, his maiden away Test assignment with only 50 runs across four innings.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger was his major nemesis on that tour as he dismissed Jaiswal thrice.

Test cricket can be tough and the 23-year-old has realised it the hard way following his robust start which included a 171 on debut. He plays with conviction and has this habit of converting the starts. But his propensity to play too many shots could prove to be a deterrent in English conditions.

If he can translate his flair into consistency in the new World Test Championship cycle, it will propel a fine start to the innings. The challenge and responsibility will be huge in a new-look batting line-up.

This tour could perhaps confirm if Jaiswal will be India’s next batting sensation.