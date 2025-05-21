MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eden's loss is Ahmedabad's gain: BCCI shifts IPL 2025 final venue to Narendra Modi Stadium

Besides the final, Ahmedabad will also play host to Qualifier 2 on June 1

Our Special Correspondent Published 21.05.25, 08:08 AM
Narendra Modi stadium.

Narendra Modi stadium. File picture

Ahmedabad will host the final of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3. The decision follows a series of meetings by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

Besides the final, Ahmedabad will also play host to Qualifier 2 on June 1.

The first two matches of the playoffs — Qualifier 1 and Eliminator — will be
held at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on May 29 and May 30, respectively.

Hyderabad and Calcutta were initially supposed to host the playoffs.

Sources told The Telegraph that the onset of the monsoon was the main reason behind choosing the new venues. The IPL governing council opted for Mullanpur and Ahmedabad keeping in mind the weather conditions.

The broadcasters apparently didn’t wish to take any chances following the week-long break, which is learnt to have had an effect on their revenue.

Punjab Kings, RCB and GT have confirmed their place in the playoffs.

KKR protest

The Board also decided to extend the extra time stipulated for an IPL match by an hour. All IPL games from Tuesday will have an extra waiting period of 120 minutes, which in effect means that officials can wait to restart the match till 11.56 pm.

KKR, however, have protested against this rule change saying it would have worked in their favour had it been implemented earlier, sources revealed.

In a letter to the Board, KKR said had the rule been in place it could have helped them get at least a five-over match against RCB in Bengaluru last Saturday. The game was eventually washed out and took KKR out of reckoning for the playoffs.

The IPL has relocated RCB’s final home game against SRH, on May 23, to Lucknow due to prevailing weather conditions.

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) Eden Gardens Hyderabad
