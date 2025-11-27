MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 27 November 2025

Deepti, Renuka set to attract huge bids as WPL 2026 mega-auction begins

A total of 277 players — 194 Indian and 83 overseas — will go under the hammer

Our Bureau Published 27.11.25, 10:55 AM
Deepti Sharma, during her stint with UP Warriorz in the WPL. 

Deepti Sharma, during her stint with UP Warriorz in the WPL.  File picture

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega-auction in New Delhi on Thursday will begin with a star-studded marquee set featuring Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt among others.

But while the big names will attract the five franchises, they will be keen to rope in India’s rising talent, those they can build for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 277 players — 194 Indian and 83 overseas — will go under the hammer. The franchises will be looking to fill a maximum of 73 slots, including 50 Indians and 23
overseas.

After the first 67 players have been presented, the accelerated round will begin. For that, the franchises will nominate a set number of players from the remaining lot.

Once that is done, the franchises can submit the names of unpresented or unsold players from the full list of 277 for further bidding.

The teams could go hard for former Australia captain Lanning, who has rediscovered her form in the ongoing WBBL. New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield should trigger bidding wars.

The South African pair of Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk will also attract huge interest, thanks to their performances in the recent ODI World Cup. wOf the overall purse of 15 crore, UP Warriorz still have 14.50 crore.

Gujarat Giants have the next biggest purse, 9 crore. They are followed by RCB (6.15 crore), MI (5.75 crore) and DC (5.70 crore).

Both MI and DC need to buy at least ten players each.

RELATED TOPICS

Women’s Premier League Deepti Sharma Renuka Singh Thakur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal poll office gets SIR eyes from Delhi, EC ready for 'rough weather' after draft rolls release

A section of officials aware of the development said the EC was preparing to deal with an unexpected situation in Bengal, particularly after chief minister Mamata Banerjee told a rally at Bongaon on Tuesday that things could get turbulent after the publication of draft rolls.
IIT Bombay
Quote left Quote right

I will write a letter to the PM to change the name of IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT