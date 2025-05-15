Cricket trials begin in Jammu and Kashmir

Cricket is helping Jammu and Kashmir return to normal life amid unrest.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has decided to conduct trials for U-23 (men) cricketers and it got underway on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trials will be held in two phases in Jammu and Srinagar. The first phase, which is being held at the Hostel Ground in Jammu, will be on till Friday. The second, to be held at the SK Stadium in Srinagar, begins on Monday and ends on May 22.

Those selected will be shortlisted for trial matches, which will also be held in Jammu (from June 6-12) and Srinagar (June 24-30).

However, the pre-season camp of the senior men’s team is unlikely to happen in the Union territory. In that case, the team’s first preference is to conduct its pre-season in Bengaluru.

“Our pre-season camp will most probably begin mid-June. Since it won’t happen here, we wish to do it in Bengaluru or even at Alur. We want a place having all the proper facilities to help in our preparation for the coming domestic season,” a Jammu and Kashmir team source told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“Our association will be getting in touch with the BCCI regarding this matter. We have to go by what it decides.”

Jammu and Kashmir had reached the quarter-finals of the last Ranji Trophy.