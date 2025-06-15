CHOKERS. CHAMPIONS: South Africa break curse to win the World Test Championship final

In Bridgetown last June, South Africa looked all set to win the T20 World Cup. But they let it slip out of their hands and invited India back into the contest. They eventually lost the final.

However, the Proteas’ 27-year wait for an ICC title finally ended as they registered a five-wicket win over Australia at Lord’s on Saturday to emerge the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) winners.

Their first ICC silverware was the 1998 KnockOut Trophy, later renamed as the ICC Champions Trophy.

Captain Temba Bavuma, batting with a hamstring injury, added just a single to his overnight score of 65. But opener Aiden Markram (136) ensured that their history of chokes didn’t return to haunt the Proteas once again.

Centurion Markram departed only after South Africa were just six short of the magic figure of 282. David Bedingham (21 not out) and keeper-batter Kyle Verrynne (4 not out) completed the formalities.

With the Proteas needing another 69 for the Test mace and having eight wickets in hand when play resumed on Saturday, the Australian bowlers ensured South Africa had to toil for every run. The Lord’s pitch was under covers because of overnight rain, and the Australian quicks tried to make the best use of that.

Pat Cummins showed his class again as he managed to swing one away and take the edge off his counterpart Bavuma. South Africa were still 65 shy of the target then. Quite a few deliveries from Cummins and Josh Hazlewood kept low, but Markram was at his resolute best.

He did get beaten once or twice, but remained rock solid right through his 207-ball and 383-minute stay at the crease. And in between, he found the gaps to perfection to keep the scoreboard ticking, with solid support from Bedingham.

Australia gave it their all on Saturday, though they had little to defend. But the Proteas were a determined lot. That’s how champions should be.