Chennai Super Kings crash in chase at home ground as Delhi Capitals snatch 25-run win

Not long back, the MA Chidambaram Stadium was considered a bastion for Chennai Super Kings. The slow and low wicket pampered their spinners and their batters were also able to exploit the conditions to their advantage.

But CSK are failing to maintain their mojo at their fortress. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men crashed to their second consecutive defeat at home on Saturday, Delhi Capitals winning their first game in Chennai in 15 years.

The visitors dominated right through and CSK never seemed to be in control during their chase of 184, ultimately falling short by 25 runs.

Powerplay trouble

CSK have been handicapped by their struggles in the Powerplay overs. It was no different on Saturday as none of the top-order batters got going and they crashed to 46/3 after six overs.

Devon Conway played his first match in IPL 2025 but failed to make an impact. The dismissals of Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj in consecutive overs put them in a spot and they never recovered.

Batters’ struggles

Vijay Shankar’s 69 not out off 54 wasn’t enough to put their chase on the right track and CSK lost way midway through the innings. He had only one boundary from his first 31 deliveries, allowing the Capitals bowlers to gain foothold.

The Capitals’ pace attack never allowed him to score freely by taking pace off the ball. Vijay struggled with his timing and that made run-making difficult.

Dhoni too faced the same problem. The Chepauk crowd always trusted Dhoni to pull off miracles but their ‘Thala’, as he is fondly called, is only a shadow of his former self.

Dhoni came in at No.7 after Kuldeep Yadav delivered a killer googly to send back Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over.

The crowd, which also included Dhoni’s parents, must have been disappointed to see him score 30 off 26 balls. His struggles while trying the big hits were apparent on the slow wicket, and as a result, CSK gradually fell behind in the chase.

Rahul show

Earlier, Faf du Plessis wasn’t fit and KL Rahul opened for the Capitals in his absence. He anchored the innings brilliantly to set up a challenging total. He needed some time to get used to the pace of the pitch, and limped to 25 off his first 20 balls. But once he settled down, there was no stopping him.

Rahul smashed 77 off 51 balls with six boundaries and three sixes. He was severe on Noor Ahmad, taking him for 20 off nine balls.