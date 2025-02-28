MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma uncertain for next match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill back at nets

With a semi-final berth already confirmed, India are not willing to risk anything in an inconsequential Group A match

Our Special Correspondent Published 28.02.25, 11:31 AM
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at practice in Dubai,ahead of India’s final group match against New Zealandon Sunday, in a picture shared on X

Rohit Sharma is in doubt for India’s next match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

The India captain had injured his hamstring while fielding during their last game against Pakistan. He had briefly retired to the dressing room during the Pakistan innings but later returned to the field. The move to rest Rohit for Sunday's match is being seen more as a precautionary measure.

He was present during practice at the ICC Academy grounds on Wednesday evening, but didn’t take part in any activity. He observed from the dressing room as his teammates went through the drills.

With a semi-final berth already confirmed, the team is not willing to risk anything in an inconsequential Group A match. India will play the semi-final on March 4.

There was speculation over Shubman Gill because of his absence from practice on Wednesday but he had an informal solo net session on Thursday.

The vice-captain practised for more than a couple of hours, accompanied by two throwdown specialists and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

The team is scheduled to return for a net session on Friday evening. KL Rahul will address a news conference.

Rishabh Pant has recovered from a bout of viral and could play Sunday’s match. He batted for an extended session on Wednesday.

If Rohit doesn’t play, Pant is expected to open the innings with Gill.

There is talk that Varun Chakravarthy could be given a game ahead of the knockouts to help him adjust to the conditions. If the circumstances demand, India may go in with a spin-heavy attack. Wickets in Dubai
have favoured the spinners, though Mohammed Shami has been in good rhythm.

New Zealand have arrived in Dubai and will practise on Friday and Saturday. Thursday was a rest day for the Black Caps too.

India Vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Indian Cricket Team
