Bumrah-less attack awaits the real test in England: Arshdeep, Shardul could prove to be handful in favourable conditions

The Indian pace attack, without Jasprit Bumrah, cut a sorry figure in the second innings of the Sydney Test. Australia reached the 162-run target without much ado on the third and final day in 27 overs.

The conditions had been loaded in favour of the bowlers, but Bumrah’s absence because of back spasms significantly weakened the attack. Praisdh Krishna put up a valiant effort but there was no support at the other end.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was India’s last engagement before embarking on the tour of England. Nothing much has changed since, yet head coach Gautam Gambhir exuded confidence of delivering in the two Test matches Bumrah is unlikely to feature during the forthcoming five-Test series.

“We haven’t taken that call, which three games he is going to play,” Gambhir said during India’s pre-departure press conference on Thursday. “We are going to have a discussion with him and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series, where the series is heading...”

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are the other specialist pacers, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur the seam-bowling all-rounders.

Siraj is the most experienced among the lot having played six Tests in England with 23 wickets. He, however, failed to recreate the magic in Australia and hasn’t shown the ability to lead the attack in Bumrah’s absence. If he can reinvent his fiery self, India’s chances will improve since the likes of Arshdeep and Prasidh, who haven’t featured in a Test in England, will look up to him for inspiration.

Prasidh is more of a “hit the deck” type of bowler, who can generate bounce and make it difficult for the batsmen. His height also contributes to the steep bounce and his style suits Australian pitches. How much lateral movement he can generate on the soft England wickets will be crucial.

This is where Arshdeep will have a huge advantage. His good rhythm, coupled with his variation and aggressive intent, make him a good bet. He is someone who can make a difference with the red ball. Many believe he has the right mindset and if he can send down 15-20 overs, it will be difficult to counter the left-arm pacer.

Shardul could be another useful addition to the playing XI having had the experience of notching up 10 wickets in four Tests in England. He can generate movement and can be a handful in the circumstances.

“It’ll be tempting to play Bumrah in tougher conditions because in difficult situations, you want your best players...” said former India opener Aakash Chopra on JioHot­star.

“The Oval and Birmingham will be trickier. The pitches are flatter, and you’ll need very experienced bowlers. The call will come down to how Bumrah’s body is responding. But if it were up to me, I’d play him where the conditions are toughest because that’s where he gives you the biggest edge,” Chopra said.

“I have said it before, during the Champions Trophy as well, it will give someone the opportunity to put his hand up and we have got enough talent there,” Gambhir said.

Someone has to stand up and deliver in the circumstan­ces, especially when it comes to breaking a partnership.

Shubman Gill is sure to miss Mohammed Shami and it will be a challenge for the young brigade when Bumrah too will be unavailable. How India perform in those two Tests will perhaps determine the outcome of the series.