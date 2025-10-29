Bowlers' late charge guides Bengal to first Ranji win over Gujarat in 20 years

The weather didn’t pose any problem for Bengal on Tuesday, but the slow Eden Gardens pitch certainly was a barrier. Yet, the Bengal camp was all smiles at the end of the day as Mohammed Shami (5/38) and Shahbaz Ahmed (3/60) were relentless in building pressure on the opposition batsmen, which culminated in a 141-run victory over Gujarat on the final day of this Ranji Trophy encounter.

Registering their first Ranji win over Gujarat in the last two decades, Bengal, after back-to-back victories in the competition, are now third in Group C with 12 points.

Bengal’s decision not to declare overnight and bat for close to half an hour on the final day did seem tricky as fading light towards the end of the day was going to be a

concern anyhow, while there were also forecasts of rain. It was quite sunny for a

good part of Tuesday, and Bengal, resuming on 170/6, declared their second essay at 214/8, setting a 327-run target for Gujarat.

Bengal then couldn’t have asked for a better start as they pressed for a win as Shami had Abhishek Desai caught behind off the very first ball of the fourth innings. Gujarat promoted keeper-batter Urvil Patel (109 not out) up the order, and the ploy worked as he took on the Bengal bowlers from the word ‘go’.

But fortunately for Bengal, Akash Deep and Shahbaz struck at the other end to remove the other opener, Aarya Desai, and Gujarat skipper Manan Hingrajia to leave the visitors wobbling at 50/3.

At that stage, Bengal were right on top, but Urvil continued to bat aggressively with support from Jaymeet Patel (45) to provide Gujarat a much-needed stability thereafter.

On top of the pitch’s slowness, some directionless bowling from Ishan Porel and Akash Deep eased the pressure on Urvil and Jaymeet. Even Shahbaz, despite his six-for in the first innings, wasn’t finding it easy.

In between, when Urvil was on 72, keeper Abishek Porel’s late reaction allowed the batter a reprieve, with Shami being the unfortunate bowler. It seemed Bengal would have to be satisfied with three points from the first innings lead as the match looked headed for a draw.

But then, Urvil, cramping after reaching three figures, left the field late in the second session with discomfort in his left hand. It was the 35th over when the duo’s fightback and their 103-run partnership was interrupted. Bengal, though, sensed an opening.

In the very next over, Shahbaz picked up Umang Kumar and Chintan Gaja to help Bengal regain the momentum. Thereafter, it was all about Shami.

Moving the ball in towards left-handers and executing the reverse-swing to good effect, the senior pacer struck four times, which more or less confirmed Bengal’s victory, with Gujarat reeling at 181/8 at Tea. Immediately at the start of the final session, Shami took his fifth with a bouncer to knock over Arzan Nagwaswalla, before a direct hit from captain Abhimanyu Easwaran ran Gujarat’s No.11 batter Priyajitsing Jadeja out and sealed it for Bengal.

Brief scores: Bengal 279 & 214/8 decl. (Siddharth Desai 5/61). Gujarat 167 & 185 (Urvil Patel 109 n.o.; Mohammed Shami 5/38, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/60). Bengal won by 141 runs.