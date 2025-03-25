Allegations of bias led to Irfan's commentary axe; former all-rounder dropped from panel after complaints to BCCI

Irfan Pathan is unlikely to be reinstated in the JioHotstar commentary panel, approved by the BCCI, unless he gives an assurance that he will not use the platform “to settle personal scores”, sources said.

The former India all-ro­under was dropped from the panel for IPL 2025 following widespread allegations of bias and uncalled-for criticism of players during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Champions Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

A regular with the broadcasters since retiring from the game, Pathan has since launched his YouTube channel.

He didn’t respond to calls or queries from The Telegraph. The BCCI directed any clarification on the issue to the broadcasters, who weren’t available for a comment.

Pathan’s personal vendetta against some of the current stars led to several complaints from cricketers which ultimately forced the broadcasters to swing into action. He is also alleged to have used his social media handle to take potshots at certain players in the past few years.

Sources confirmed that his verbal attack on Hardik Pandya didn’t go down well in several quarters. Another senior India cricketer is also learnt to have spoken to the BCCI following Pathan’s diatribe during the last Australia tour.

“You can’t run your own agenda when speaking on live television. His personal likes and dislikes cannot come in the way of judging a player during commentary,” a source told The Telegraph.

This isn’t the first time that a reputed former cricketer has been in the line of fire for insulting a current player during commentary.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was removed from the panel for his “bits and pieces” jibe at Ravindra Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup. He had even written to the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on the issue.

Manjrekar, though, was quick to accept his mistake and said that the India all-rounder had ripped him apart with his sheer brilliance on the field.

“I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not... I accept that as a professional,” Manjrekar had then posted on social media.

In 2013, Ian Chappell declined a commentary offer citing the BCCI’s restrictions on discussing Indian selection, the Decision Review System (DRS) and administrative matters.

Harbhajan row

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is the latest to have triggered a row after he allegedly made racist remarks against England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer during an IPL match on Sunday.

Harbhajan allegedly used a “kaali (black) taxi” remark against Archer during the 18th over of Rajasthan Royals’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The comment was made when Archer was hit for consecutive boundaries by Heinrich Klaasen.

“London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (In London the black taxi meter runs fast and here the meter of Archer runs faster),” the former India spinner reportedly said during commentary.

It led to outrage on social media with people demanding his removal.