2026 T20 World Cup likely to be played from February 7 to March 8

The final is set to held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on where Pakistan finish in the competition

PTI Published 09.09.25, 07:47 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is likely to be played from February 7 to March 8 with matches spread across at least five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka.

The final is set to held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on where Pakistan finish in the competition. Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka as part of the agreement reached with the ICC and BCCI.

The ICC has identified the window and conveyed it to member boards, though the full schedule is yet to be finalised, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The format will be the same as the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, where the 20 teams were divided into four groups of five each, followed by a Super Eight stage and the semifinals. Italy have secured their maiden berth as 15 teams -- defending champions India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands -- have been confirmed for the ICC event.

Two more teams will come from the Africa qualifiers and three from the Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifiers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

