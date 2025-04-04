Six Switch 2 games to keep an eye on

The Duskbloods: The new game from FromSoftware is exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. Set to launch in 2026 with famed Elden Ring and Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki at the helm, the game will be a player vs player vs enemies (PvPvE) format multiplayer title.

Mario Kart World: It will come with an open-world mode, in-game atmospheric effects that depend on “the time of day and weather conditions”, and up to 24 drivers per race. There’s also a “Knock-out Tour” mode that lets you do a cross-country checkpoint race.

Donkey Kong Bananza: It is a 3D platformer that gives Donkey Kong a new look apparently inspired by his appearance in The Super Mario Bros Movie. “Explore a vast underground world — by smashing your way through it,” reads the description of Nintendo’s YouTube trailer for the game.

Kirby Air Riders: It will be a sequel to GameCube racing game Kirby Air Ride, with Masahiro Sakurai returning to lead development. Air Ride, launched in 2003, is a four-player racer in which players control different-coloured versions of Kirby across various vehicles.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment: It’s a new installment of Koei Tecmo’s Zelda-inspired Hyrule Warriors series, and it connects with the larger tale unfolding in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Hollow Knight: Silksong: The game will take place in a new kingdom, with new moves and new weapons at the disposal of the players.