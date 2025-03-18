Portless phone? It’s possible but…

All eyes are on this year’s iPhone series because Apple could be adding an “Air” option to the lineup, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

It is expected to be a slimmer phone and (like the MacBook Air) it will have several high-end features. Bloomberg reports that the phone will have a screen that’s around 6.6 inches, slim borders like the iPhone 16 Pro line, ProMotion for smooth scrolling and a standard-sized Dynamic Island interface. It also will include enhancements like the Camera Control button. And the model will have a battery life that’s comparable with current iPhones.

Gurman reports that Apple considered making this the first “completely port-free iPhone” with all charging done wirelessly but the company then decided not to go down this path at least for now.

Slimmer phones require thinner batteries. Apple is reportedly not making compromises, making engineers redesign the display and silicon components, as well as software, to make the device more efficient.

The report mentions the phone will include a standard A19 chip, rather than the higher-end A19 Pro coming to the Pro version. The phone may have Apple’s in-house modem chip, dubbed C1, that first came to the iPhone 16e in February. This modem will help the Air model pull off the thin design.