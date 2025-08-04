Pop Picks 

The Elder Scroll 4 Oblivion: This game will give you vibes similar to KCD and its forests, but with much more roleplaying freedom set in a high fantasy world.

Price: ₹565 on Steam. Also available on PS3, Xbox 360. Remastered on PS5, Xbox Series X and S

Kingdom Come Deliverance 1: Quite an obvious answer, but if you find yourself wanting more of KCD2’s vibe, you need to play KCD1. It is not quite as refined, but it still gives you a unique experience as you start with absolutely nothing, which is not the case in KCD2. You have to learn how to read and how to use swords from scratch, which makes it different enough from KCD2, while also giving you a good story.

Price: ₹1,680 on Steam. Also available on Xbox One, PS4 and Switch