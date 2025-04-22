Paul Rudd channels a vintage look in a new commercial for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo, which is steadily drumming up hype around the arrival of Switch 2, has released a commercial that takes you back to the 1990s. With the new console set to hit shelves on June 5, the commercial recreates the original 1991 ad for Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). It recasts Paul Rudd in the lead role.

The actor wears the same outfit he wore in 1991, but this time he’s playing Mario Kart World with some celebrity friends over the new GameChat social feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new ad, Rudd recalls the 1991 moment to the same soundtrack. This time, he places the Switch 2 into its docking station instead of thrusting one of those SNES cartridges into the console. The new trailer shows some new Switch 2 features, including the Joy-Cons, camera, and the social “C” GameChat button.

As soon as the actor connects to join three other friends in a play session, they point out his ridiculous outfit and ask why he’s dressed like he’s in a boy band.

Nintendo recently held a livestream to share more details of Mario Kart World, which launches on the same day as the new console. The company revealed some of the new courses, items and assistive features like Smart Steering.