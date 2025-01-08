Nvidia unveils the powerful RTX 5090 GPU

Nvidia Monday kicked off its CES 2025 keynote with the unveiling of the new RTX Blackwell family of GPUs. The highlight of the range is the RTX 5090, which bears a resemblance to its predecessor, but now supports 92 billion transistors, 4,000 AT TOPS, 380 ray-tracing TFLOPS, and 1.8 TB/s bandwidth. Nvidia claims that the new premium GPU is capable of outperforming the 4090 by as much as 2x.

“Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Fusing AI-driven neural rendering and ray tracing, Blackwell is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago.”

The RTX 50-series GPUs include a new design for the Founders Edition, with two double flow-through fans, a 3D vapour chamber, and GDDR7 memory. All of the RTX 50-series cards are PCIe Gen 5 and include DisplayPort 2.1b connectors to support displays up to 8K and 165Hz.

Nvidia demonstrated Cyberpunk 2077 running on an RTX 5090 with DLSS 4 at 238fps compared to 106fps on an RTX 4090 with DLSS 3.5. Both GPUs are running the game with full ray tracing enabled.