Meta launches WhatsApp for iPad with latest multitasking and privacy features

Messaging platform WhatsApp will now be available for Apple iPad users, with multitasking and privacy features, Meta announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’ve made WhatsApp for iPad ideal for multitasking so you can get more done. Take advantage of iPadOS multitasking features such as Stage Manager*, Split View, and Slide Over to view multiple apps at once, so you can send messages while browsing the web, or research options for a group trip while on a call together,” said American multinational technology company Meta in a blogpost.

With the new iPad app, users can make video and audio calls with up to 32 participants, share their screens, and seamlessly switch between front and rear cameras.

Designed to make the most of the iPad’s larger display, the app introduces wide-panel layouts for easier navigation between chats, groups, favourites, and unread messages. It also supports Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, Meta said in its blog post.

The new app for iPad ensures chats stay synchronised across up to four devices including Macs. Personal messages, calls, and media remain protected with end-to-end encryption across all platforms, according to Meta.

iPad users also gain access to WhatsApp’s privacy tools like Chat Lock, and the recently introduced Advanced Chat Privacy feature. Once enabled, this feature prevents any exchanged media from being automatically saved to the recipient’s gallery and restricts chat history exports to other devices.

Meta on Tuesday invited users to share feedback and download the application from the App Store.