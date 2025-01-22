Meta has a new mobile video editing app called Edits

Popular video editing app CapCut — from the Chinese company Bytedance — is going through a churn and may not be easily accessible everywhere in the world. Meta thinks there is space for an app. Called Edits, this is a new mobile video editing platform that has had a surprise reveal.

Adam Moserri, head of Instagram, announced the new Edits app on Threads, describing it as a tool for “those of you who are passionate about making videos on your phone”.

He said: “There’s a lot going on right now, but no matter what happens it’s our job to provide the best possible tools for creators”, which is likely a reference to the recent TikTok and CapCut ban in the US.

The Instagram head said that the app will launch next month on iOS, with an Android version following later. He said that the company is working with select creators to gather feedback about the app.

The app will have a number of creative tools, including a dedicated tab for inspiration, a tab for keeping track of ideas, and a high-quality camera. You will also be able to share draft versions of creations with collaborators. Further, creators can check insights on how videos made through Edits are performing on Instagram after publishing.

In a separate post, he stressed that the app is “more for creators than casual video makers”.

Meta has a history of making a move whenever there is a gap in the market. When TikTok was banned in India in June 2020, it launched Instagram Reels. In 2023, the company launched Threads, which is supposed to be a rival of X. So, why not CapCut?

At a glance, Edits will offer the following, according to Moserri:

l A dedicated inspiration tab.

l A tab to keep track of your ideas.

l A “much higher quality camera” for shooting videos.

l “All the editing tools you’d expect.”

l Insights for Reels content.