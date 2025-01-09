Lenovo to make ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop available in 2025

Taking a page out of sci-fi books, Lenovo is bringing its rollable, expandable-screen laptop to market. Yes, you read that right. ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable’s display can get taller with the press of a button. Hey presto!

After two years of being a concept device, Lenovo announced at CES 2025 that ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable will be available in early 2025.

It features the usual 14-inch display that vertically rolls out to a 16.7-inch screen, offering plenty of additional screen space. What’s magical about the device is that only a simple press of a button or through hand gestures to the camera “magic” can be achieved.

When the screen extends 2.7 inches, the resolution jumps from 2000 x 1600 to 2000 x 2350.

The 120Hz OLED screen offers 400 nits of brightness and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy, promising vibrant visuals suitable for professional workloads. The flexible OLED in the ThinkBook Plus is one of Samsung Display’s IT foldable panels.

Under the hood, there is an Intel Core Ultra 7 Gen 2 processor, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB for storage and a wide selection of ports.

The machine weighs 1.69 kg and measures 19.9mm in thickness. There is an edge-to-edge ThinkBook keyboard with a ForcePad and it comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and Intel Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) for fast data transfers and connectivity.

The 66Whr battery, paired with a 65W USB Type-C GaN Nano adapter, promises enough power for extended use. According to the company, ThinkBook has been tested and rated for at least 30,000 closings and openings of its lid hinge and 20,000 rolls both up and down.