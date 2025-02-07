Kendrick Lamar is set for Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Mark your calendar for February 9. It’s time for Super Bowl LIX and the much-anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. This year, Kendrick Lamar will be the musician. The 37-year-old recently took home five Grammy trophies.

Lamar was among the top 10 artistes of 2024 globally, with his latest album, GNX, soaring to number one in 129 countries upon release, while Not Like Us was the top-streamed song on Apple Music worldwide. Throughout his career, Kendrick has seen nine albums in Apple Music’s top albums chart in more than 160 countries.

Fans can get ready for the big event with a wide selection of music and exclusive content, from the first-look trailer Lamar shared last month; to exclusive playlists curated by New Orleans musicians, NFL players, and teams; to over 100 hours of dedicated Apple Music Radio programming. It all leads up to the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Sunday (in India, you can follow it on Monday early morning), at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It’s also a special time for Apple’s ‘1984’ Super Bowl commercial, which aired in 1984. Apple’s iconic Macintosh advert, titled ‘1984’, was based on George Orwell’s novel of the same name and it featured a Big Brother figure addressing subjects from a giant screen and a woman (English athlete and model Anya Major), who escapes riot police, comes running in to smash the screen with a hammer.

“They sold $150 million worth of computers in 100 days,” said David Stubley, sports marketing expert and author of Gamechangers and Rainmakers: How Sport Became Big Business, in an interview with CNN Sport.