If you don’t like big-screen devices, Lenovo Legion Tab is a good choice, offering ample power

Android tablets have improved significantly in recent years, and if you prefer Android to iOS, there are plenty of options available, including the compact Lenovo Legion Tab. There are options for streaming video services and reading books but the Lenovo Legion Tab goes beyond that. The 8.8-inch tablet is built for gaming and those who want a portable device that can tackle graphically intensive titles without breaking a sweat.

Elegant design

On the one hand, it’s compact and sleek with its metallic finish but for a gaming tablet, it feels simple. Is that a bad thing? Not at all. A no-frills design is not easy to come by and Lenovo offers just that.

Even though this is a gaming tablet, there is no headphone jack. Making up for it are the Dolby Atmos tuned speakers that are among the best on a tablet. Further, there are two USB-C ports — one at the bottom and one on the side, so you can charge the device while gaming without the cable getting in the way. There is also a microSD card slot to expand storage. Lenovo is offering Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, which means stable wireless connectivity.

What I love most about the tablet is how perfectly it fits in my hand, like the iPad Mini. I also like that the bezels are not too thick but just about enough to ensure that the palm doesn’t cover the screen.

A powerhouse

The display is bright enough, even though it’s not AMOLED. The 2.5K (2560x1600) TDDI 500nits glossy display comes with 144Hz refresh rate. Colours don’t appear washed out and overall it feels good. The 16:10 aspect ratio is perfect for the tablet’s size. It means movies and games look good, with fewer black bars and an immersive feel. With 500 nits brightness, using the tablet outside for short spells hasn’t been a problem.

Where the Legion Tab delivers is power. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which is more than capable of handling games, even though it’s not a new chip. There are 12 gigs of RAM on board helping to easily play games like BGMI on Extreme+ mode or Genshin Impact. If you put the tablet in Performance Mode, the device may heat up slightly but that’s nothing to worry about. To keep the machine cool, you can drop the FPS.

There are more powerful gaming tablets in the price range but the sustained performance the Legion Tab offers is worth checking out. Given the pricing, what I would have liked is a controller attachment with the tablet.

Running the show is a 6550mAh battery that will last up to a day and a half, depending on what you are using the tablet for. With some light gaming, watching movies and browsing, it is possible to achieve a day and a half. There is a 45W charger in the box that can juice up the tablet in around 2.5 hours.

The tablet is particularly helpful for gaming

Make the call

The Legion Tab runs on Android 14, which is not the coolest in 2025. Those looking for continued software support and a visually appealing UI may have to look at other options. The tablet has been optimised for Android, leaving the software experience clutter-free. Also, you are stuck with either facial unlock or passwords for unlocking. Coming to cameras, there is an 8MP front camera and 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup. It’s good enough for everyday use.

The tablet comes with two USB-C ports, so you can keep it on charge while playing games (in landscape mode)

Lenovo has an excellent lineup of gaming PCs and laptops, so the Legion Tab is a good addition. If you don’t like big-screen devices, the tablet from Lenovo makes sense.

Mathures Paul

At a glance

Device: Lenovo Legion Tab

Price: ₹34,999 (on Flipkart)

High notes

Compact size

Excellent battery life

Good gaming performance

Dual USB-C ports

Muffled notes

Software updates are limited

Not the latest chipset