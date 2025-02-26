Here’s what to expect from Amazon’s devices event

Amazon usually doesn’t host a devices event in February but here we are. Today, (8.30pm IST), the company will host a presentation in New York City. It is the perfect occasion to launch the company’s revamped Alexa and it could be the beginning of a shift in how we use generative AI in our homes.

The company’s hardware chief, Panos Panay, and his devices and services team will be present, indicating the presence of new gadgets at the event. The company needs an AI-infused Alexa refresh. The company has already claimed that the new LLM-powered Alexa will be able to “process nuance and ambiguity — much like a person would — and intelligently take action”. It means complex requests can be handled: “Alexa, on weeknights at 10pm, make an announcement that it’s bedtime for the kids, turn off the lights and switch on the fan in the bedroom.”

Also, we haven’t seen a new Echo line of smart speakers. And it’s also possible the budget-friendly Echo Buds earbuds will get an upgrade. What we won’t see are new Kindles because the company introduced a few variants last year.

When Amazon announced the new Alexa in 2023, the company launched the Echo Hub smart home controller and the third-gen Echo Show 8 smart home display. So, time for an upgrade.

There is a chance that Amazon will show off new features on its Fire TV line. Perhaps we will get new Fire TV hardware with Thread and Matter functionality built-in.