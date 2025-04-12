Here are the new games coming to Apple Arcade in May

The goofy multiplayer game What the Clash? is coming to Apple Arcade on May 1. Wait, there’s more. The video game subscription service where there are no advertisements is also bringing My Buddy, LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+, Words of Wonders and more.

What the Clash?

The game from Triband promises to be packed with fun. Yes, this is the developer behind the monumentally silly What the Car? and related titles. In the May 1 title, play solo or challenge friends to one-on-one battles in this hilarious party game. Players unlock modifier cards to create absurd combos like giraffle, toasty archery, sticky tennis, milk the fish, and more. They’ll climb the leaderboards, enter tournaments, or find new card combinations to make each match a chaotic and fun surprise with quirky twists.

With simple touch controls, everyone plays as The Hand, a charming and stretchy hand with legs that players can customise with hundreds of combinations of unlockable items like eye patches, dresses, and earrings. Competitors will have to outplay and outgoof their opponents as they go hand-to-hand with family and friends in some seriously silly showdowns.

With My Buddy

It will appeal to anybody who loves pets. In the game, players bond with a variety of dogs and cats, each with their own personality and appearance. Players will experience their pets’ growth, nurturing them through each stage of their lives and dressing them in unique outfits to express their individuality. With the ability to decorate their pets’ spaces and interact with them anytime, anywhere, this game brings the joy of companionship to life.

LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+

The game from StoryToys will see you race through Heartlake City. Players can jump behind the wheel as Aliya, Autumn, Nova, Leo, Liann, and more, customising their cars with unique colors, decals, tires, toppers, and trails. While speeding through vibrant streets, they must dodge obstacles and collect treasures, completing exciting missions to unlock amazing rewards.

Words of Wonders: Search+

The word search game needs players to look for hidden words on the board while exploring iconic landmarks to uncover the secrets of the world.

Sumi Sumi: Matching Puzzle+

Featuring beloved characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi from Japanese character manufacturing company San-X, this game invites players into the charming world of kawaii matching puzzles.