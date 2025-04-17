Clean energy to renewable materials, Apple has plenty going on as another Earth Day approaches

The iPhone you hold is meant to last years. So is the Apple Watch and other devices from the Cupertino HQ-ed company. It is one way to help the planet. Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, the company announced new milestones that have been reached in terms of emissions reductions, clean energy and recycled material.

The company announced that it has surpassed a 60 per cent reduction in its global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015 levels, as part of its Apple 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire footprint in the next five years.

This is in addition to achieving several other environmental milestones, including the use of 99 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 99 per cent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries.

“Today, we’re using more clean energy and recycled materials to make our products than ever before, we’re preserving water and preventing waste around the world, and we’re investing big in nature. As we get closer to 2030, the work gets even harder — and we’re meeting the challenge with innovation, collaboration, and urgency,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice-president of environment, policy and social initiatives.

The environmental milestones are mirrored in Apple’s products. This year the new MacBook Air arrived with over 55 per cent recycled content overall, the most in any Apple product. Last year, Apple introduced its first-ever carbon neutral Mac with the new Mac mini. And customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch in any material.

When it comes to supplier clean energy, the latest Environmental Progress Report said there are now 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity online in Apple’s global supply chain, avoiding over 17 per cent more greenhouse gas emissions than the year prior.

There is also cleaner semiconductor production: 26 of Apple’s direct semiconductor suppliers have committed to abate at least 90 per cent of F-GHGs from their facilities with Apple-related production by 2030.

What about saving water? Apple and its suppliers have saved over 90 billion gallons of fresh water since 2013. Across the company’s corporate operations, Apple has set a target to replenish 100 per cent of freshwater withdrawals in high-stress locations by 2030. As part of this work, Apple provided 40 million gallons of drinking water in partnership with the Uptime Catalyst Facility in India over the past two years. It helped Apple meet 100 per cent water replenishment target for its corporate operations in India in 2023.

India is an integral part of the announcements. The company’s Power for Impact initiative offers renewable electricity while supporting economic growth. In India, Apple supports a village-based solar project that provides schools and medical clinics with access to clean, renewable solar energy in regions where conventional power infrastructure is limited or nonexistent. Transitioning to solar power will help reduce energy costs.

Last year, the company continued its partnership with Frank Water, which works alongside local partners in India to support access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene. Last year, the grant continued to support the expansion of the organisation’s programming from focusing on Bengaluru to include Chennai.

When it comes to celebrating Earth Day, perhaps you can take a look at Apple Trade In and free recycling programmes available at Apple Store. Customers can bring in the Apple products they no longer use for credit or to be responsibly recycled.

On April 22, Apple Watch users can collect an Earth Day limited-edition award by completing any workout of 30 minutes or more.

