Beats from Apple has a range of high-quality wires to untangle your cable nightmare

Does the quality of charging cables matter? It does, especially if you travel a lot and don’t want to be caught in the middle of meetings with a cable that cannot charge your devices. Beats, which is owned by Apple, has introduced its first-ever collection of reinforced charging cables in a number of colours.

These are cables that take care of all your charging needs. Made with a tangle-free woven design for increased durability and to prevent fraying, the cables come in two convenient lengths—1.5 meters and 20 centimetres. There are a variety of configurations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning.

There are three things that these cables can take care of. First, the braided design flexes effortlessly, ensuring the wire doesn’t get damaged. Second, the anti-fray design ensures long-term usage. Engineered by Apple, Beats charging cables undergo thousands of hours of testing. Each plug is reinforced at common strain points to prevent fraying. Third, voltage regulation, that is, the cable automatically regulates power transmission for extra protection.

“From bold colours and packaging to bringing product features to life with the Pill People campaign, we’re energising this category in true Beats fashion,” said Beats CMO Chris Thorne.

When used with compatible hardware, USB-C to USB-C also supports fast charging up to 60 Watts and can transfer data at USB 2.0 rates. For fast, efficient charging, pair the USB-C cable with a USB-C power adapter and conveniently charge compatible devices from a wall outlet.

USB-A to USB-C is designed for charging, syncing, CarPlay, and transferring data. Fast charging reaches up to 15 Watts on select iPhone and iPad models, and data is transferred at USB 2.0 rates.

USB-C to Lightning is compatible with iOS and iPadOS devices that have Lightning ports and supports charging, syncing and CarPlay (fast charging on select iPhone and iPad models).

Pricing: Beats cables are available for ₹1,900 (1.5 metres and 20 centimetres) and ₹3,500 (1.5 metres, two-pack, USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C).