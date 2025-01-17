Apple Arcade dives into 2025 with 10 new games

Apple Arcade is where you find hundreds of excellent games without in-app purchases or advertisements. All you have to do is pay a fixed monthly fee and let your Apple devices do the rest. Here are all the new games that will keep you busy.

Fun on the links

ADVERTISEMENT

On February 6, PGA TOUR Pro Golf (developed by HypGames) is coming to Apple Arcade. It’s an exciting moment because this is Apple Arcade’s first officially licensed PGA Tour game and one can expect an excellent golfing experience for fans of the sport as well as newcomers.

For someone who has been stuck on WGT Golf for years, this will prove to be a pleasant change. You can play at legendary real-world courses, like the Links at Spanish Bay, upgrade your clubs and equipment to give yourself an edge and face off against others in head-to-head mode.

Doodle Jump 2+

This can prove to be a hit among young players. Cute characters and silly monsters await as you traverse a world full of sheep, a disco planet where the monsters boogie and more wacky environments.

My Dear Farm+

Farming simulators don’t go out of fashion. Grow your crops, decorate your farm, customise your character and sell your wares at the market to the local townsfolk. Or simply relax with your pet on the farm.

And there’s more...

Seven new titles are already available, including Skate City: New York, Gears & Goo and Three Kingdoms Heroes. Plus, award-winning titles from the App Store, such as Final Fantasy+, Trials of Mana+, Rodeo Stampede+ and It’s Literally Just Mowing+.