All the details about Nintendo Switch 2 and its surprise game lineup

After months of rumours and theories, Nintendo has unveiled the successor to its Switch console. The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5. It will be faster and have more new features, like magnetic controllers.

Spec dive

The console will be bigger, with a 7.9-inch screen, up from a 6.2-inch display. But the important changes are connected with performance — the new docking station supports higher resolutions (1080p and 4K, respectively), a faster refresh rate (120Hz) and HDR. There will also be more storage — 256GB, up from 32GB.

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers are bigger and attach to the console magnetically. Further, each controller can be used like a mouse in certain games. The feature was illustrated with a wheelchair basketball game, Drag X Drive, in which the two Joy-Cons are used to push and steer the wheels.

The SL and SR buttons are larger, making the Joy-Cons more comfortable to use as independent controllers. There is a new C-button to activate new Game Chat features, allowing one to chitchat with friends and family online using the console’s built-in microphone.

The built-in speakers get a leg up with support for 3D audio. Further, the new stand offers better support with a variety of viewing angles. Nintendo’s online network, Nintendo Switch Online, will bring a range of new downloadable retro games from GameCube and other systems, including The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Soulcalibur II. A reproduction GameCube controller will be available to purchase alongside the Switch 2 launch.

Switch 2 is still a hybrid system that allows users to play games on its built-in screen or on a TV, and users can alternate between the two.

Games people play

The announcement — made via live stream — started with a trailer for the launch title of Mario Kart World, a new entry in the karting series, featuring detailed circuits and an open world map. Races take place in different regions around the planet while players are free to go off-road while racing.

The Joy-Con can be used as a mouse

Some of the other games that were announced include Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, aerial racer Kirby Air Riders and a new Donkey Kong adventure, Donkey Kong Bananza.

On the third-party titles list are a new title from Dark Souls creator FromSoftware — The DuskBloods (features spectral warriors and ferocious dinosaurs), Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, Hades II, Split Fiction, Street Fighter 6 and Hitman World of Assassination. IO Interactive has said a new James Bond game is in development for the console.

Trump factor

The original Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time, selling 150 million units since its 2017 release. Only Sony’s PS2 (over 160 million units) and Nintendo’s own DS (over 154 million units) have sold more.

The new console will have to deal with a few challenges. The long wait for the console was partly due to hardware shortages because of the pandemic. But there is a new uncertainty. US President Donald Trump is waving a number of tariffs and it remains to be seen whether it would affect the production and sales of the Switch 2. The success of the console will not only be affected by tariffs. High inflation and price increases from tariffs may make consumers spend less on nonessential items like game consoles.

During the pandemic, the video game industry was on an upswing as more people stayed home. Nintendo’s profit jumped more than 400 per cent for the quarter that ended in June 2020. Lately, console usage has remained flat, according to Anders Christofferson, global head of Bain & Company’s video gaming sector. Also, mobile gamers account for most of the gaming market’s growth, according to a report from Bain & Company.

The console offers 120 frames-per-second performance, a faster rate than that on integrated displays of advanced PC handhelds such as the Steam Deck. This is also the first Nintendo console featuring 4K resolution (while docked)

But Nintendo has an advantage — it has a vast library of beloved characters and games. Also, the company approaches gameplay from a cinematic standpoint and solo adventures compared to what most mobile games are delivering.

Pricing and availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, coming for $450. At launch, the console will arrive both on its own and as part of a bundle with Mario Kart World.