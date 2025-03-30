A whiff of fresh air: Here's why the iPad Air M3 delivers unparalleled value for price

It is turning out to be the year when the definition of what makes a device deserving of a ‘pro’ tag is changing as Apple continues to upgrade its machines with chipsets that rival brands find difficult to match. Take the case of the new iPad Air with M3 chip. It can handle almost anything most tablet users can think of. And it reminds you why a good reason is needed to update to the iPad Pro M4, like editing a 60-minute film or working on 3D models for an architectural project.

If you'd like to use an Apple Pencil Pro and plan to power-use either AI or graphics features on the iPad, then the Air is your pick

The words ‘iPad’ and ‘tablets’ are interchangeable for a reason. There is the entry-level iPad, iPad Air and then iPad Pro. What makes the iPad Air special is how it fills the middle ground between the Pro and basic versions. It’s a high-quality product. With the Air, users don’t make sacrifices in terms of performance. It’s the Goldilocks device — sitting snug in the middle.

The M3 processor is the most attractive element of the new iPad Air. It’s crazy powerful. You can rip through anything, be it illustration or short video editing.

The M3 processor is also about future-proofing the workflow. Five or six years from now, work will still get done effortlessly. Take the case of the drawing app Procreate. It restricts the number of layers you can work on based on how large the canvas is and how powerful the device is. Even with full-size, comic book-style pages, you will get dozens and dozens of layers on the iPad Air M3. The same goes for animations.

Power unleashed

Much like Apple’s new Macbook Air, the iPad Air is a refresh to what is already a very strong product. Should you get an iPad Air M3 or an iPad Pro M4? It depends on what you want to use a tablet for.If it’s for consuming content, playing simple Temple Run-style games, or maybe you’re going to give it to your kids for a few hours a day, it makes sense to go with the new 11th generation iPad that was released recently. If you’re looking for a laptop replacement for traveling, home or office use, the iPad Air M3 is more than capable.

There is a noticeable speed boost for demanding 3D games

The new iPad Air — be it the11-inch or the 13-inch version — can easily handle basic edits and Final Cut Pro, photo editing in Lightroom or Photomator, illustrations and animations in Procreate and whatnot.

That’s probably what I use my iPad for the most. The machine can become the friendliest companion while travelling or when you want to untether from the desk. Play some music in the background while working. Or turn to a game on Apple Arcade. All of it is possible.

What the iPad Air M3 doesn’t have is one of the best elements of the iPad Pro — Tandem OLED display, which is something a Steven Spielberg would appreciate. The Liquid Retina display on the Air is also solid and excellent for watching content, especially on Apple TV+.

The Air M3 obviously offers better performance than the previous generation. Though I constantly push the limits of the M2 iPad Air, and I expect to do the same with the M3, there has never been a moment of stutter. iPads are powerhouses for just about everything.

You can comfortably bring the iPad Air M3 out for a day at the office or your favourite coffee shop without having to worry about plugging it in

You can play demanding games and utilise all the fancy hardware-accelerated ray tracing. If you’re going to use this device daily, the iPad Air makes perfect sense, though with added accessories, the price can approach MacBook Air territory. That’s something to keep in mind.

Featuring a more powerful 8-core CPU, M3 is up to 35 per cent faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than iPad Air with M1. M3 features a 9-core GPU with up to 40 per cent faster graphics performance over M1. This means you’ll have smoother multitasking, faster app launches and an overall snappier experience.

The M3 chip introduces advanced graphics capabilities, including hardware accelerated ray tracing. It translates into more realistic lighting shadows and reflections in graphics-intensive applications and games. Apple’s advanced graphics architecture is also bringing dynamic caching and mesh shading to the iPad Air.

I feel iPads are becoming closer and closer to gaming devices than anyone would ever think. The fact that you can use any controller and with hardware accelerated ray tracing, graphics are looking smoother and more realistic than ever. A lot of people are giving children iPad and many are growing up with this device. This is going to be their gaming console.

What can make the iPad Air experience better? I miss the Face ID feature, present on the iPad Pro. You get a Touch ID power button, and that works well, but Face ID is far more convenient when you’re using this as a laptop, so you don’t have to lift your hands from the keyboard. It’s a minor gripe that I can live with.

Magic touch

There are two sizes of the device — 11-inch and 13-inch. Many prefer the latter, and with a tablet that large, you may need a keyboard and trackpad. I recommend Apple’s Magic Keyboard, though there are plenty of other very nice third-party options you can find on Amazon, but I prefer to match products with first-party accessories.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard has been consistently one of the best things that you can get. The new version includes several changes. First, you get a larger trackpad and it has a redesigned hinge to kind of match the M4 iPad Pro keyboard. It also has USB-C connector for pass-through charging. Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the function row. It’s essential for quickly adjusting brightness and volume without having to go into Control Centre either using trackpad or your finger. There are also other useful shortcut keys, like turning on Do Not Disturb or hitting the Spotlight Search. The white version of the keyboard looks fantastic, but it tends to get dirty if you are not careful.

Pencil is mightier than…

iPad and the Apple Pencil go hand in hand. For the Apple Pencil, you have two options: The standard USB-C model or the Apple Pencil Pro. Though I don’t use an Apple Pencil daily, both are very good options for graphic designers and illustrators.

Those who want advanced drawing features should check out Apple Pencil Pro. For students or those who are just drawing for fun, you can get away with the USB-C model.

With the Apple Pencil Pro, you get extra functions. And… there is Find My, which is a blessing for those who keep losing the Pencil.

Make the call

The iPad Air is ideal for most users, whether for basic tasks or demanding work. Even if you consider yourself a Pro-level user, which sometimes I do, I think the iPad Air will suit your workflow. If you have the money and want some nice upgrades, like an outstanding screen or Thunderbolt port or more performance, the Pro is waiting for you.

The screen is bright enough to beat the sun

The iPad supports Apple Intelligence. I have been using Image Playground a lot and also the summarisation feature throughout iPadOS. Also, being a power user of Notes and Pages apps, I have been using writing tools mostly to summarise documents. I don’t make it rewrite anything. There is the new Siri with ChatGPT. I also love being able to use the new image cleanup tool inside Photos app. This works across all devices, so it’s nice to be able to quickly remove something in your photos anytime.

One of the features that make any Apple product successful is how well it fits into the entire ecosystem. Being on the move, I start editing a video on the MacBook Air and then move to the iPad Air. At the same time, I watch Apple TV+ shows first on the iPhone, then move to the MacBook and then on the iPad Air. The level of continuity Apple offers is missing on Android.

On top of all this, the M3 chip offers a performance boost and even though the M4 Pro has more power, you will not feel any difference while working on most tasks on the M3 Air.

Usually, iPad buyers keep their devices for at least three-four years but in many cases, the figure goes up to seven. In case you are planning to buy your next iPad Air in 2030-32, the M3 Air is built to last that long. Apple’s M-series chips are well-designed and hold up well over time. The iPad Air M3 indeed delivers unparalleled value for the price.