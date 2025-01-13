10 devices that dazzled visitors at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

1 Samsung Frame Pro

Samsung first turned TV into something akin to art when placed on the wall via its Frame line-up and now the company is going beyond it with The Frame Pro. The company’s CES 2025 announcements include an expansion of the Frame lineup with new sets, which now include the company’s top-of-the-line Neo QLED panels (previously relied on edge-lit QLED displays). The Frame Pro still looks like a canvas on the wall but some “pro” elements make the purchase worth every penny and it helps Samsung to fend off imitators — the updated panel. The company says this will give The Frame Pro a massive uplift in contrast, brightness, and black levels.

2 Asus Zenbook A14

Asus Zenbook A14 wins our attention because of its long-lasting battery and highly portable design. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, allowing it Copilot+ PC powers. Despite the portability feature, the machine offers high levels of brightness, a rich collection of ports (including USB-C and HDMI 2.1) and wireless connections. The device weighs less than 2.2 pounds, making it the thinnest and lightest Copilot+ PC yet.

3 Roborock Saros Z70

A robot vacuum/mop hybrid that works according to the vision we have of robots. Its mechanical arm can pick up small objects and put them away. Roborock is teasing a price around the $2,000 mark, making it a luxury appliance. The AI-powered vacuum marks objects it can lift while going about cleaning the floor. So if socks are lying around, it can deal with it. It cleans the areas underneath objects during its second pass. The OmniGrip uses its precision sensors, camera and LED light to determine its position and whether an item is too heavy to pick up.

4 XReal One Pro

Its built-in motion-sensing features offer multiple adjustable views regardless of your connected device. The upcoming One Pro glasses promise an even bigger improvement with a 57-degree field of view. The idea behind the new X1 chip is to ensure the glasses can do all the spatial brainwork without needing to rely on whatever device you’re hooked up to. That allows ultra-wide displays and the opportunity to have a mega desktop if you need to get some serious work done.

5 Kirin Electric Salt Spoon

The utensil sends an electric current from the device to your tongue to make low-sodium foods taste saltier. The idea: Make people eat healthier and consume less salt. The solution: An electric current is sent to your tongue. The product is available for sale now in Japan and people at CES were allowed to try it out.

6 LiberLive C1

It’s a smart stringless guitar and can be the Guitar Hero you are looking for. You can enjoy and share music through C1’s inbuilt speaker system comprising a 3-inch mid-woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter. Simply play the guitar by holding one of the chord buttons on the fretboard and then strum the switch on the body. The strength of your strumming takes care of the dynamics in playback. You can use the app to create custom chords which you can assign to the neck’s 21 buttons.

7 Circular Ring 2

Oura and Samsung make two of the best smart rings, but both recommend users try their proprietary sizing kits before committing to a ring size. The new Circular Ring 2 is the first major smart ring model with a fully digital sizing process. It takes minutes and the task can be accomplished anywhere, even under harsh lighting. The Circular Ring 2 is among the first finger-based wearables with an onboard ECG sensor and FDA-approved AFib detection. And it works for Apple and Android users.

8 JBL Tour ONE M3

There is support for hi-res Bluetooth, Lossless Audio and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology. And there’s more: It includes JBL SMART Tx, a small wireless audio transmitter that lets users hear audio from virtually any USB-C or analogue audio source, such as an inflight entertainment system, PC, tablet or TV. There is full control over the wireless audio, like call management, EQ settings and support for Auracast, a Bluetooth feature that allows audio to be broadcast from one device to many others without the need for pairing.

9 Abbott Labs Lingo

Abbott Lingo needs to be on the back of the arm for up to 14 days, allowing it to continuously measure glucose levels in interstitial fluid. The biosensor then sends data to a smartphone app in real-time (only iPhone at the moment), which provides personalised insights and coaching. Lingo costs $49 for one 14-day sensor, $89 for two sensors and a four-week plan, or $249 for six sensors and a 12-week plan.

10 WeWalk Smart Cane 2

It is for people with visual impairments. The cane comes with advanced sensors but still works as a conventional folding cane when these technological features are not engaged. The Smart Cane 2 can detect obstacles and offer turn-by-turn navigation, and it has a ChatGPT-powered assistant that can provide answers to questions while someone is walking.