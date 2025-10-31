Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale takes Assam box office by storm on release day

Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, releasing today, has triggered a box office tsunami, reflecting the immense popularity of the late singer-composer who died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming.

The response to Roi Roi Binale – A Zubeen Garg Musical has been “phenomenal,” said Sourav Dutta, general manager (Northeast) of UFO Moviez. “You won’t get a ticket for a week. This kind of response is unprecedented — the first in Assamese film history. It’s not just a movie, it’s an emotional outburst for Zubeen Garg,” he said.

Associated with the industry for 17 years, Dutta said he had never seen such a reception for any English, Hindi or Assamese film in Assam. Zubeen plays a blind man in the film.

According to Dutta, the film has been released across 91 screens in the Northeast, including 85 in Assam, with over 585 daily shows for the next seven days. Nationwide, it’s screening on 92 screens with over 150 shows daily. For the first time, an Assamese film is being shown in cities such as Lucknow, Pune, Dehradun, Jamshedpur, Patna, Dhanbad, Jhansi, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Jaipur, Goa and Indore. All screens in Assam have been booked, with the first show starting at 4.45am at RR Cinema in Dhemaji.

“These figures are unprecedented. I won’t hazard a guess on collections but it will surpass all previous records,” Dutta said.

Industry sources estimate earnings between ₹30–50 crore if the film runs for two months. Earlier hits like Bhaimon Da, Raghupati and Bidurbhai had grossed around ₹13 crore.

Zubeen, who had been deeply involved in the film, was excited about its release. His fandom was evident during his final journey, when lakhs followed him from the airport to his Kahilipara home and then to Sonapur for cremation. His resting place has since turned into a pilgrimage site for fans.

The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club also organised a promotional event at Beltola College ground on Thursday, attended by his wife, Garima Saikia

Garg, and several celebrities.