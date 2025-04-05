Solar fences shield Assam schools located in areas prone to human-elephant conflict

Solar-powered fencing installed by a leading biodiversity conservation organisation from the Northeast has ensured uninterrupted classes in eight government schools located in areas prone to human-elephant conflict in Assam.

Rupkanta Duarah, head teacher of the Kalioni Bagan LP School at Bokial in Assam’s Golaghat district — one of the beneficiary schools under the solar fencing initiative launched by Guwahati-based Aaranyak — said the continued existence of his school for imparting regular education to its over 90 students would not have been possible without the 400-metre-long solar-powered fence installed around it by the organisation.

The school had suffered elephant depredation on multiple occasions in the past, but there have been no disruptions since the installation of the fence, Duarah said.

About 210km away, teacher Harilal Sarkar of the Thalung LP School at Kalikhola in Udalguri district has a similar tale of hope, fuelled by the installation of a 180-metre-long solar-powered fence in September 2024. It has ensured uninterrupted education for its 30 students, including 14 girls. His school too had suffered repeated damage before the fence was erected.

In all, Aaranyak has installed solar fences at eight schools across four districts — five in Udalguri, and one each in Golaghat, Nagaon and Goalpara — between 2022 and 2024, benefiting around 400 students. Both the schools and their students had been at risk from elephant intrusions and attacks in these areas.

The solar fences remain switched off during the day unless there is an emergency, but are activated from the evening to prevent elephant entry.

Over 300 people have died in elephant attacks between 2019 and 2024 in the state, and more than 3,500 dwellings have been destroyed during the same period.

The solar fences have been installed with funding from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the State Bank of India Foundation, with support from the respective local administrations and management committees.