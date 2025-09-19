‘Ruling party promoting hatred against Muslims’: BJP video sparks Congress complaint

The Congress on Thursday lodged a police complaint seeking action against the Assam BJP for creating and circulating a video which “explicitly promote fear and hatred against Muslims”.

The Opposition party also submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission (SEC), demanding strong action against BJP’s “divisive propaganda” ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls on September 22.

The video, which has triggered outrage, was posted on Assam BJP’s X handle on September 15, garnering over 365k views.

Bedabrata Bora, chairman of Assam Congress’s media department, lodged the complaint with Dispur police station hereunder multiple sections of the BNS, including criminal conspiracy, abetting, promoting enmity between religious groups and violation of code of conduct for the

BTC polls.

“On 15th September 2025, the official X handle of BJP Assam Pradesh (@bjp4assam), managed by its social media department, posted a video to falsely depict a hypothetical scenario of Assam under a non-BJP rule. The video titled ‘ASSAM WITHOUT BJP’ portrays an overwhelmingly Muslim-dominated Assam, with visuals of legalised beef sales in public spaces, renamed landmarks adorned with Islamic motifs, exaggerated statistics claiming a 90 per cent Muslim population, and Muslim individuals in positions of governance, enforcing Sharia-like laws,” the complaint said.

“The video ends with the words ‘CHOOSE YOUR VOTE CAREFULLY’ thereby clearly implying that the said video was made in context to woe voters for the upcoming 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council elections. Further, (the video) tries to arise communal divisive sentiments against Muslims and Hindus in Assam by falsely projecting propaganda.”

The complaint said the offences have been “committed” , among others, by the Assam BJP unit “represented by its state president, Dilip Saikia, who oversees all party activities including social media operations”, and its social media cell, headed by its co-convenor, Shekharjyoti Baishya “who manages the official @bjp4assam handle and is directly responsible for posting such content”.

The Congress has sought the registration of an FIR against the named accused and any others identified during the probe, direction to X for immediate takedown of the post, to prevent further dissemination and to inform the Assam SEC for “appropriate action” to ensure fair BTC polls.

In the memorandum to the SEC, the party delegation demanded the deletion of such “communal posts from BJP’s official social media handles, including X.

BJP reaction

The BJP, however, remained unperturbed over the complaint, stating on its X handle that the “AI video has ripped the mask off the dangerous game Congress has been playing for decades — one they will shamelessly continue the moment they crawl back to power”.

The post said: “Just look at the shady crowd sitting in their meetings, it tells the whole story. And if that bitter truth burns you, tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon?”