Protests erupt across Manipur over Waqf (Amendment) Act amid rising tensions, security beefed up

Manipur on Tuesday continued to witness protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in Muslim-majority areas of the state for the third consecutive day, even as the Thoubal administration stepped up security by deploying forces in riot gear in Lilong.

On Tuesday, protests were held in Thoubal, Bishnupur and Imphal East, said Manipur High Court advocate Rabi Khan, who had addressed a rally organised by the Ittihad-ul Uluma at Moijing in Thoubal. After the rally held at the Eidgah Park, a march was also taken out in the vicinity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim-majority areas of Thoubal have been tense since Sunday night, when a 7,000-plus protesting mob set the house of the BJP's state Minority Morcha president Md Akser Ali ablaze for supporting the amendments.

The growing protests over the waqf issue came amid the ongoing turmoil triggered by the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos. Manipur is currently under President's Rule, imposed in February.

Rabi, who is also the spokesperson and vice-chairman of the Manipur PCC legal department, said that he had tried to create awareness about the “unconstitutional and anti-secular” amendments to the bill passed by Parliament last week and secured presidential assent on Saturday.

"It violates both Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantee the freedom of religion. The Centre has removed triple talaq, amended waqf and has also imposed the CAA, all targeting the Muslims," he said.

Reports from Imphal said a massive protest was also held at Kwakta in Bishnupur district, with protesters taking out a 4km rally seeking the withdrawal of the amended Waqf Act as it threatened community-owned properties and communal harmony. A protest was also held at Khurai Khumidok Bazaar in Imphal East district.

Amid the growing tension, the Thoubal SP issued an order stating: “Security forces shall be equipped with anti-riot equipment including tear gas gun shells, canes, body protectors and helmets” and directing Lilong police station in-charge to increase patrolling in vulnerable locations in the town and deploying commando squads wherever required.

Security has also been increased at JDU MLA Md Abdul Nasir's residence in Lilong. Nasir is the chairman of the Manipur waqf board.