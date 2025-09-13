PM Modi heads to Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur from Manipur capital by road amid heavy rain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his first visit to Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, travelling by road from the state capital Imphal to the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur on Saturday afternoon after inclement weather disrupted his scheduled flight, officials said.

The Prime Minister, who had landed in Imphal from Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, was received at the airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

During the visit, Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the state.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur.”

It added that Modi will also inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore from Imphal.

Among the projects, the PM will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and the civil secretariat, constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore in the same locality.

From Churachandpur, he will lay the foundation stone for the drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project worth Rs 550 crore.

Heavy rains lashed both Imphal and Churachandpur since Friday night, leading to ankle-deep water in parts of Kangla Fort, one of the venues of the Prime Minister’s rally.

Security has been tightened across the state with large deployments of central and state forces in and around Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

The Churachandpur district administration issued a clarification in the wake of rumours suggesting that Modi might skip the town due to the weather.

“It is hereby clarified that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will visit Churachandpur as scheduled. Rumours suggesting otherwise, based on unfounded reasons, are false and misleading,” the administration said.

It added, “People are advised not to be misled by such misinformation and are urged to extend full cooperation in the preparations and ensure active participation.”

The Prime Minister will also interact with some internally displaced persons during the visit.

The trip comes amid repeated opposition criticism over his absence from Manipur since the ethnic strife began between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left more than 260 people dead and thousands homeless.

Later in the day, Modi will return to Meitei-dominated Imphal from Churachandpur, officials said.