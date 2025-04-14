Northeast’s first onco-robotic surgery facility inaugurated at the state cancer institute

The Northeast’s first onco-robotic surgery facility was inaugurated at the state cancer institute here on Sunday, marking a major milestone in cancer care by enabling advanced surgical precision and improved outcomes for patients.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the facility, which allows for state-of-the-art minimally invasive procedures with enhanced precision, superior control, and 3D visualisation — paving the way for better treatment results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Assam begins Rongali Bihu celebrations by dedicating Northeast India’s first-ever robotic surgery facility. Our government hospital will now offer low-cost, highly precise and least invasive oncological surgeries through ‘Make in India’ technology,” Sarma said.

He added that surgeries performed using the robotic system would significantly reduce operation time, lower the risk of bleeding, and allow for complex procedures to be carried out with greater ease and accuracy. The government, he said, has taken adequate and well-coordinated steps to empower doctors to use the high-end medical equipment.

Sarma also announced that similar robotic surgery facilities will soon be introduced in Dibrugarh and Silchar to benefit patients from Upper Assam and the Barak Valley region.