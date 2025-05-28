NIA files chargesheet against Mizoram trio for aiding insurgents in Manipur unrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three individuals from Mizoram for allegedly supplying arms and explosives to insurgents in the Northeast and aggravating the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Officials said the accused not only supported terror activities but also raised funds to procure weapons used in violent incidents. The chargesheet was filed on Monday against Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga under the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The three were arrested on December 6, 2023, in connection with the original case registered by the NIA in Delhi in December 2023.

The main chargesheet in the case was filed earlier in July 2024 against Lalngaihawma.

According to an NIA statement, Vanlaldailova, a licensed arms and ammunition dealer who owned Israel Arms and Ammunition in Serchhip, conspired with two other Mizoram-based co-accused, Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma, to illegally procure and distribute arms in Manipur and across the Myanmar border for use in insurgent activities.

Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga are accused of facilitating the procurement and delivery of arms and explosives. Lalrinchhunga was also allegedly involved in the illegal manufacturing and repair of firearms.