N Biren Singh ‘called’ for meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi over Manipur security situation

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh flew to Delhi on Wednesday, the fourth leader from the state to have been “called” by home minister Amit Shah over the past week to discuss the prevailing political and security situation in the strife-hit state.

Three more BJP ministers also left for Delhi late on Wednesday evening, sources said.

Sources said Shah had been meeting state BJP leaders — Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, cabinet minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and MLA Radhheshyam Thokchom — for the past few days over the growing unease over Singh’s style of functioning and concern over the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

These meetings come ahead of the Manipur Assembly session that will be held from November 10 to 24 amid intense speculations about the Opposition moving a no-confidence motion against the Biren Singh government.

“He (Biren Singh) will be travelling to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and is expected to meet Amit Shah,” the source said, adding that all those meetings were aimed at containing infighting in the BJP to ensure smoth conduct of the Assembly session.