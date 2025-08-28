Myanmar refugee numbers in Mizoram dip slightly, says state government

The number of Myanmar nationals residing in Mizoram because of the political turmoil triggered by the 2021 coup in the neighbouring country is witnessing a slight dip according to official figures provided by the ZPM-led state government in the Assembly.

"Altogether 29,046 Myanmar nationals are taking shelter in Mizoram as of August 11," Mizoram home minister K. Sapdanga informed the state Assembly on Wednesday. He was responding to a question raised by ruling ZPM MLA V.L. Zaithanzama.

Sapdanga had revealed in March that over 33,000 Myanmar refugees were taking shelter in the state. There were also 2,217 refugees from Bangladesh and 2,633 internally displaced people from strife-hit Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, are taking refuge in all 11 districts of Mizoram and living in relief camps supported by the state government and civil society organisations or with relatives or in rented places. Chins and Mizos share the same ethnicity. Champhai district has over 13,500 refugees, the highest among the districts.

Mizoram shares a 510km border with Myanmar, which Sapdanga said on Wednesday will be fenced by the Centre in consultation with the state government, the border roads organisation (BRO) and the Assam Rifles.

However, the Centre’s move to fence the border, announced last year by Amit Shah, is being opposed by Mizos because it will disrupt age-old ties amongst the indigenous people living on both sides of the border.

The state government has begun collecting biometrics of Myanmar nationals residing in Mizoram since July 31, even though it was initially not in accordance with the Centre’s directive in 2023 to collect biometrics of “illegal immigrants”.