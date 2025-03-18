Mizoram CM Lalduhoma seeks ‘peace bonus’ amid challenges of hosting refugees

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma has made a strong pitch for a “peace bonus” from the Centre for his state, which he described as the “most peaceful state” in the country.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the northeastern states in Guwahati on Saturday night, Lalduhoma said peace in Mizoram should be incentivised rather than overlooked.

He highlighted the challenges in implementing the new criminal laws, citing issues such as poor internet connectivity, the burden of hosting 41,000 displaced people from Myanmar, Manipur, and Bangladesh, and vacant posts in the police force. He urged the Centre to consider a peace bonus as a way to incentivise peace.

Mizoram shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The call for a peace bonus appears to stem from the strain of accommodating refugees with limited state resources. Lalduhoma noted that while other states receive security-related expenditure (SRE) assistance, Mizoram receives nothing despite being the most peaceful state in the country.

“Peace doesn’t pay. Peace doesn’t have dividends (for Mizoram). That is why I will request the Home Ministry that if they cannot extend the SRE facility to us, then at least we should be given a peace bonus. This will set a good example for other states to follow, showing that peace pays,” Lalduhoma said.

During the review meeting, Amit Shah urged the northeastern states to step up efforts to implement the new criminal laws. He called on the chief ministers to hold a review meeting every month on the implementation process and ensure 100 per cent training of police personnel on the new laws.

He also directed the directors general of police and chief secretaries of these states to conduct a review meeting every 15 days.

The meeting was attended by all the chief ministers of the northeastern states and the governor of Manipur, which has been under Central rule since 13 February.

Shah further emphasised that there should be “no political interference” in registering cases related to terrorism, mob lynching, and organised crime.

He stated that once these laws are fully enforced, they would significantly transform the region’s law and order situation, ensuring that justice is delivered by the Supreme Court within three years of an FIR being registered.

The Union home minister reiterated the central government’s commitment to providing citizens with a speedy and transparent justice system. He stressed the need for immediate crime registration to strengthen law and order.