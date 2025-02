Manipur Congress to move no-confidence motion against Biren Singh government: Keisham

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday said that the party will move a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government in the state assembly.

In a post on X, Meghachandra said, "Brahmastra Missile will surely hit one of the Double Engine! Congress party set to move No Confidence Motion anytime soon".

The senior Congress leader, however, declined to share any further details on the post.

Congress has five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. NPP another opposition party has seven legislators.

The BJP has 32 MLAs and also has the support of five Naga People's Front MLAs and six MLAs of JD (U).

There are three Independent MLAs and two legislators of the Kuki Peoples' Alliance.

